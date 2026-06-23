Venomous Cobra Rescued from High Court Judge’s Bungalow in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A venomous cobra was safely rescued from the official residence of High Court Judge Anil Kilor in the Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Monday, creating a brief scare among staff members and residents of the bungalow premises.

The incident took place at “Sneh Bungalow,” the government residence of Justice Anil Kilor, where employees noticed a snake near the rear section of the property and alerted authorities. According to staff members, the snake had reportedly been spotted in the premises several times over the past three days, causing concern among residents and workers.

Following the alert, snake rescuer Shubham Parale rushed to the location. At the time, he was engaged in CCTV installation work in the Mankapur area but immediately left for the rescue operation and reached the bungalow within ten minutes.

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A thorough search of the premises was launched. During the operation, the cobra was eventually located hiding beneath an inverter. As rescuers attempted to capture it, the venomous snake spread its hood and tried to strike.

Despite the challenging situation, Shubham Parale carried out the rescue with patience and expertise, successfully capturing the cobra without causing harm to the reptile or anyone present at the scene.

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The snake was then secured in a safety container and transported to the Forest Department’s TTC Transit Centre at Seminary Hills. After completing the necessary documentation and inspection procedures, the cobra was formally handed over to forest officials.

Thanks to the timely information provided by staff members and the swift response of the snake rescuer, no injuries or loss of life were reported.

Forest Department officials have appealed to citizens not to attempt catching snakes on their own and to immediately contact trained snake rescuers or the department whenever such reptiles are spotted.

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