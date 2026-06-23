Sex Racket Busted at Luxury Spa in Nagpur’s Shankar Nagar, 4 Women Rescued

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Bajaj Nagar Police busted an alleged sex racket operating from a luxury spa in Shankar Nagar and rescued four young women from different states.

The raid was conducted at MaiFair Luxury Spa located in Prayag Enclave, Shankar Nagar,following specific information received by the police regarding prostitution activities allegedly being carried out at the premises for several months.

Acting under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Deepak Aggarwal, a team led by Police Inspector Prashant Thawre carried out a trap operation and raided the spa around 5:30 pm on Sunday.

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During the operation, police found that the spa was allegedly being used to facilitate prostitution. Four women from Delhi, Odisha and Kolkata were rescued from the premises.

Police arrested Aman Namdevrao Vaidya (28), a resident of Byramji Town, Sadar, who is suspected of operating the racket. Cash worth ₹4,800, three mobile phones and other material collectively valued at ₹84,830 were seized during the raid.

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Investigators revealed that the racket was allegedly being run with the assistance of Aman Vaidya’s associates, identified as Sushilkumar Lohariwal and Kamalkumar Gosavi, both residents of Rourkela, Odisha. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused.

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Bajaj Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is in progress.

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