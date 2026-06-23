Published On : Tue, Jun 23rd, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Shocking Incident in Nagpur: Madrasa Teacher Accused of Exploiting 10 Minor Students

Case Registered Under POCSO; Accused Absconding
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Nagpur: A serious case involving the alleged exploitation of minor students has come to light at a madrasa in Nagpur’s Tajbagh area. A teacher has been accused of exploiting as many as 10 minor students, following which a case has been registered at Sakkardara Police Station.

According to police, the accused, Atay Rasool alias Talif (26), was employed as a religious instructor at the madrasa. The matter came to light after a 16-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh lodged a complaint with the madrasa management.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately with students. After the incident was reported, the madrasa administration took note of the allegations and informed the authorities.

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During the course of the investigation, more students reportedly came forward with similar complaints, taking the number of alleged victims to 10. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused is currently absconding, and police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend him. Further investigation is underway.

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नागपुर में एमडी ड्रग्स के साथ इंजीनियरिंग छात्र गिरफ्तार #nagpurnews #crime #md #taskar #engineering

नागपुर में एमडी ड्रग्स के साथ इंजीनियरिंग छात्र गिरफ्तार #nagpurnews #crime #md...

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