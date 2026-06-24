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Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has busted a vehicle theft gang and arrested four accused, including two juveniles, recovering 10 stolen two-wheelers and property linked to a house burglary. The operation has led to the detection of 10 vehicle theft cases and one housebreaking offence registered across the city.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Crime Branch Unit-5 laid a trap in the Tehsil area and detained the suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing motorcycles from various parts of Nagpur.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Shahanawaz Shah alias Gulzar Shah and Faizan Khan, while two juveniles were also taken into custody. Police recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

Investigations revealed that the gang was involved in vehicle thefts reported under the jurisdictions of Yashodhara Nagar, Dhantoli, Sitabuldi, Kapil Nagar and Koradi police stations. The probe also led to the recovery of stolen property linked to a housebreaking case registered at Tehsil Police Station.

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According to police, the seized property includes 10 two-wheelers valued at approximately Rs 8.30 lakh and burglary-related items worth Rs 1.36 lakh, taking the total recovery to over Rs 9.66 lakh.

Police said the gang allegedly used juveniles to carry out vehicle thefts and later disposed of the stolen vehicles with the help of Faizan Khan, who operates a garage. Shahanawaz Shah works as an electrician, while the two juveniles are engaged in painting work.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the gang’s involvement in other criminal activities.

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