Habitual offender arrested in Sitabuldi; four theft cases solved

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have arrested a history-sheeter who was allegedly creating panic while brandishing a knife near Mor Bhavan Bus Stop. During questioning, the accused confessed to his involvement in four theft-related offences, including vehicle thefts and housebreaking incidents across Nagpur.

Police received information that a young man armed with a knife was threatening people near Mor Bhavan Bus Stop. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the suspect.

Gold Rate June 24 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,23,700/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accused was identified as Ishu Ravi Sontakke (21), a resident of Vasantrao Naik Slum. During sustained interrogation, he admitted to committing two vehicle thefts within the Sitabuldi police limits and one housebreaking and one vehicle theft case under the MIDC Police Station jurisdiction.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 2.30 lakh.

Advertisement

According to police, Sontakke is a habitual offender with more than 10 theft cases already registered against him at various police stations in Nagpur.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the accused was involved in additional offences in the city.

🏆 BEST OF NAGPUR 2026

Which School Ranked #1?

Explore Rankings →

Advertisement

नागपुर में लिफ्ट मांगकर युवक का अपहरण #nagpurnews #crime #kidnapping #latestnews #maharashtranews मजदूर की मौत पर सड़क पर प्रदर्शन.. #nagpurnews #andolan #newsupdate #maharashtranews पानीपुरी विक्रेता पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला #nagpurnews #Crime #murder #criminal #LatestNews मोरभवन बस स्टॉप पर चाकू लेकर हंगामा कर रहा आरोपी गिरफ्तार #nagpurnews... नागपुर में वाहन चोर गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews #accusedarrested #maharashtra अहिल्यादेवी स्मारक में देरी पर आक्रोश #maharashtranews #latestnews #newsupdate #ahilyadeviholkar

×