Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Chhatrapati Hall, Driver Absconds

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Nagpur: A 16-year-old boy lost his life after a speeding four-wheeler allegedly rammed into the motorcycle he was riding and fled the scene in Pratap Nagar on Monday afternoon. Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search operation.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Jamam, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Somalwada. He was riding a Honda Shine motorcycle along with his friend Omprakash Mohad when the accident occurred.

According to police, the two had visited Dhanwate National College for personal work and were returning home around 2 pm. As they attempted a U-turn at the road cut opposite Chhatrapati Hall towards Chhatrapati Square, a speeding four-wheeler allegedly crashed into the rear of their motorcycle.

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The impact threw both riders onto the road. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the spot without stopping to help the victims.

Jamam sustained critical injuries and was initially rushed to Kalpavruksha Hospital before being shifted to the Trauma Centre at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead at around 9.30 pm.

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His friend Omprakash Mohad also suffered injuries and received treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Jamam’s father, Sheikh Karim (44), Pratap Nagar Police have registered a case against the unknown driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved and trace the absconding driver. Further investigation is in progress.

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