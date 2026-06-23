Pradhan targets Rahul over NEET, cites Nagpur centre shift in Abu Dhabi row

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New Delhi/Nagpur: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the NEET controversy, accusing him of attempting to create panic among students and politicise issues related to the examination system.

In an interview with a television news channel, Pradhan alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were indulging in “low-level politics” instead of offering constructive solutions to improve the education system.

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The Education Minister expressed disappointment over Gandhi’s conduct during the NEET paper leak controversy, claiming that an event organised by the Congress leader in Kota just days before the examination had unnecessarily alarmed students.

“The Opposition has every right to question the government, but holding programmes that create fear among students just before a crucial examination is irresponsible. Such actions can disrupt students’ preparation and create confusion,” Pradhan said.

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The minister’s remarks came two days after the NEET-UG re-examination conducted following the paper leak controversy that marred the original examination held on May 3.

Pradhan further alleged that the Congress wanted the re-examination process to fail and accused the party of exploiting sensitive issues, including student suicides, for political gains.

“As Education Minister, every student suicide pains me deeply. The system must be improved, and we are committed to addressing its shortcomings. However, using such tragedies for political purposes is unacceptable,” he said.

The minister also criticised the Congress for repeatedly attacking the government without proposing concrete reforms. According to him, the Opposition has focused on allegations rather than constructive suggestions for strengthening the examination system.

Nagpur figures in Abu Dhabi centre controversy

A significant portion of Pradhan’s response focused on the controversy involving a NEET candidate who was initially allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, triggering widespread debate and concern among students and parents.

Referring to the matter, Pradhan clarified that the overseas centre had been allotted following a request made by the student’s father. He said that once the issue was brought to the attention of authorities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) acted swiftly and shifted the student’s examination centre to Nagpur.

“When the matter was flagged, the NTA responded within hours and changed the centre to Nagpur. The student’s father himself had sought the Abu Dhabi centre. Despite this, attempts were made to politicise the issue,” Pradhan said. “The NTA clarification had left Rahul Gandhi red-faced,” Pradhan said.

The controversy had gained significant attention, particularly in Nagpur, after questions were raised over how a local candidate was assigned an overseas examination centre. The NTA later issued a clarification explaining the circumstances behind the allotment.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have continued to target the government over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks, examination management issues and concerns regarding exam centres. During a recent interaction with students in Kota, Gandhi alleged that the examination system was compromised and that corruption within the education sector was affecting lakhs of aspirants.

The Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged irregularities and sought accountability from the authorities handling the examination process. It has also questioned the functioning of the NTA and the government’s response to student grievances.

Rejecting the allegations, Pradhan maintained that the government had acted wherever lapses were identified and accused the Opposition of attempting to mislead students for political purposes.

With the NEET controversy continuing to generate national attention, the exchange between the ruling BJP and the Congress has added a fresh political dimension to an issue that has already sparked widespread concern among students and parents across the country.

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