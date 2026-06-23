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Nagpur: A desire for a lavish lifestyle coupled with drug addiction allegedly pushed a young event manager into a life of crime, leading to his arrest for a series of two-wheeler thefts across Nagpur city and its outskirts. Nandanvan Police have recovered 13 stolen motorcycles worth more than Rs 9 lakh from the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vivek Dhakane, a resident of Ajni. According to police, Dhakane worked in the event management sector but turned to vehicle theft to fund his growing expenses and substance abuse.

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Investigators revealed that Dhakane’s personal life had taken a downward turn after his wife left him. He allegedly became addicted to drugs and began stealing motorcycles to sustain his addiction and maintain an extravagant lifestyle.

The breakthrough came during the investigation of a vehicle theft case registered at Nandanvan Police Station. CCTV footage collected from the crime scene helped investigators identify the suspect and trace his movements.

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During interrogation, Dhakane allegedly confessed to stealing 13 motorcycles from various locations falling under the jurisdictions of Nandanvan, Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar, Kondhali, Lakadganj, Hingna and MIDC police stations.

Police further discovered that the accused used to pledge the stolen motorcycles for quick cash. The money was allegedly spent on hotel stays, partying and purchasing narcotic substances.

Acting on his disclosure, police recovered all 13 stolen two-wheelers, collectively valued at over Rs 9 lakh. The recovery has helped crack several pending vehicle theft cases in the city.

Police are now investigating whether Dhakane operated alone or had accomplices involved in the theft racket. Further inquiries are underway to determine the full extent of his criminal activities.

The successful operation by Nandanvan Police has provided a major breakthrough in curbing vehicle thefts and led to the recovery of property worth several lakhs of rupees.

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