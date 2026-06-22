Porn Video Incident Sparks Uproar on Vande Bharat Express Near Nagpur

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Nagpur: A disturbing incident aboard the Raipur–Nagpur Vande Bharat Express on Sunday morning triggered outrage among passengers after an elderly man allegedly attempted to show obscene videos on his mobile phone to a woman seated beside him.

According to eyewitnesses and railway police, the woman, a government employee from Madhya Pradesh, was travelling from Raipur to Nagpur when the accused, seated next to her in the same coach, began watching pornographic videos on his phone.

As the train approached Nagpur, the man allegedly increased the volume and deliberately held the phone in a manner that made the content visible to the woman. The act left her visibly uncomfortable. Fellow passengers noticed her distress and, upon learning what was happening, confronted the man.

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When one passenger initially tried to intervene, the accused reportedly reacted aggressively. However, after the woman raised an alarm and drew the attention of other travellers, passengers strongly objected to his behaviour and reprimanded him.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the ticket examiner (TTE) rushed to the coach following the commotion. Upon arrival at Nagpur Railway Station, the accused, the woman, and several witnesses were taken to the RPF post for questioning.

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The woman narrated the incident to officials, following which the matter was referred to the Government Railway Police (GRP). However, since she had a scheduled flight later in the day, she was unable to file a formal complaint immediately and left after recording her statement.

Police sources said the accused is a resident of Nagpur’s Jaripatka area and is a retired senior government officer. Officials suspect that after being taken into custody for questioning, he may have deleted the obscene videos from his mobile phone.

Senior Police Inspector Gaurav Gavande of the Nagpur Railway Police speaking to media said the matter is being treated sensitively and the victim has been counselled. Since a formal complaint could not be filed on Sunday due to her travel commitments, police expect her to submit one upon her return.

An inquiry is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on the victim’s complaint and directions from senior officials.

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