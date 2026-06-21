Mumbai Gets Monsoon Relief, Nagpur Remains in Heatwave Grip

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Nagpur/Mumbai, June 21: After remaining stalled over Telangana for nearly 12 days, the southwest monsoon has finally advanced into Mumbai, bringing much-needed relief to residents battling intense heat and humidity. Heavy rainfall began across Mumbai, the Konkan region, and surrounding areas from Sunday night.

The arrival of the monsoon comes in line with the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had predicted further advancement of the monsoon from June 20 and its arrival in Mumbai on June 21.

While the rains have brought respite to Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, conditions remain starkly different in Vidarbha. The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the region, including Nagpur, where temperatures have consistently remained above 40 degrees Celsius. Residents continue to struggle with scorching heat and oppressive humidity.

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The IMD had earlier projected an increase in rainfall activity across Maharashtra after June 20, and the latest weather developments in Mumbai indicate that the forecast is materializing. According to the weather department, the monsoon, which had slowed down in recent days, is expected to regain momentum from June 23 as atmospheric conditions remain favorable for its further advance.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane from Monday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. Weather officials have indicated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region could witness more intense spells of rain over the coming days.

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