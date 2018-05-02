Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Planning 31st party with “booze”, get a license: Excise Department

Nagpur: With 31st Eve just a week away, the State Excise Department has issued total 44 one-day bar permits (F.L. A-4) and 24 permits for the purchase, possession, transport, use and consumption of Foreign Liquor and Country Liquor (F.L. X-C) in the city till Tuesday, informed Excise Superintendent Pramod Sonone to Nagpur Today.

“We have established online system to allot liquor permits. The enthusiastic persons can visit the official site of the Excise Department and get their permit. Owing to 31st Eve we have often witness both party organizers and revelers breaking the norms of Excise Department. Following which we have also established eight flying squads to curb the irregularities,” the Superintendent added.

Also read: New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit

Come last month of the year and the party plans of New Years Eve receive full swing across the country and Orange city is certainly not an exemption! The city has geared up for numerous 31st bashes.

From high voltage DJ to mouthwatering food coupled with booze the organizers promise revelers all, at the parties usually held in prominent resorts, clubs and farmhouses. However, such parties are often seen violating norms of Excise Department when it comes to drinking. The State Excise Department of Nagpur has decided to tighten the noose around such parties and booked the organizers if they are found serving liquor sans valid permit from the department.

For liquor license/ permit visit: https://exciseservices.mahaonline.gov.in/

