Published On : Tue, Dec 24th, 2019
National News

Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff

The Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff, who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said.

The CCS also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS, they said.

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services. Days after the prime minister’s announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.

