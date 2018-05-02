New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit

Nagpur: With the dawn of December – the last month of year – revelers plan great bash to welcome New Year. The 31st celebrations are a thrilling experience, and nobody wants to miss it either. Party with family, friends, party outdoors and in resorts becomes buzzword on this day. The Orange City beams with the New Year celebrations.

At the nemerous New Year celebrations some enjoy with choicest foodies, some with music and dance, and some with booze. When it comes to booze, the bash organisers promise revellers all, at the parties usually held at prominent resorts, clubs and farmhouses. However, such parties are often seen violating norms of Excise Department when it comes to serving liquor. The State Excise Department of Nagpur has decided to crack a whip on such parties and book the organizers if they are found serving liquor sans valid permit from the department.

Though the resorts, clubs and farmhouses have planned New Year bashes as 31st December barely 3 weeks away, the Excise Department has not received a single application for permit, the Excise Superintendent Pramod Sonone informed Nagpur Today.

“Owing to late night parties, the organizers often use booze to rope in revellers on 31st eve. However, in most of the cases we have noticed that the organizers have been throwing liquor parties sans valid permits from the Excise Department. This year, the sleuths of Excise will go after suppliers who smuggle liquor to the revellers.

Preparations regarding the same are in full swing,” said the Superintendent and added “It is worth mentioning that fines for possession, consumption, or transportation of liquor in Maharashtra without a permit is up to Rs 50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years.”

Even smuggling of narcotics witness a rush during the last month of year owing to 31st parties. As a result Nagpur Crime Branch, which is currently busy with security for the Winter Session, has also prepared an action plan to deal with the drug menace during New Year celebrations, informed a senior Crime Branch Official to Nagpur Today.

-Shubham Nagdeve