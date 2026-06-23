NMC squanders Rs 3.28 crore renting a single road sweeper: RTI

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been caught in a staggering display of financial recklessness. An eye-opening Right to Information (RTI) revelation has exposed that the civic body flushed over Rs 3.28 crore down the drain simply to rent a single mechanised road-sweeping machine over a period of less than two-and-a-half years. This astronomical waste translates to a bleeding of taxpayer funds to the tune of Rs 11.28 lakh every single month.

Uncovered by Nagpur-based RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar, the data highlights the sheer absurdity of the Solid Waste Management Department’s operations. Ostensibly tasked with combating dust and air pollution, the department opted to rent a fleet of eight sweeping machines. For just one of these machines, leased from a private contractor and deployed since August 1, 2023, the NMC handed over a jaw-dropping Rs 3.28 crore in exorbitant rental fees by December 2025.

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While the introduction of mechanised sweepers is a necessary step for city hygiene, this staggering recurring cost completely defies financial logic. Hemorrhaging over Rs 1.35 crore annually to merely borrow a single piece of equipment raises alarming questions: Why is public money being squandered on bloated rentals when outright purchasing the machinery would be drastically more cost-effective?

This gross fiscal mismanagement is poised to spark fierce public outrage over the NMC’s disastrous dependence on rented equipment. Adding fuel to the fire is the blatant opacity surrounding the rest of the operation, the RTI response completely stonewalled inquiries regarding the ownership, procurement, and maintenance costs of the remaining seven machines, leaving taxpayers in the dark about the true scale of this financial black hole.

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