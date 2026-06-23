NMC gets tough, to file FIRs against garbage dumpers, habitual encroachers

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Nagpur: In a strong warning to habitual garbage dumpers and encroachers, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced strict enforcement measures, including the registration of FIRs, seizure of materials and police-backed action against those violating civic norms.

The decision comes amid growing public outrage over rampant encroachments, garbage dumping in drains, sewer blockages, overflowing sewage lines and irregular waste collection across the city.

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The measures were announced during review meetings held at the Laxmi Nagar and Dharampeth Zone offices under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner Vipin Itankar. The meetings were attended by Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare, zone chairpersons, corporators and senior civic officials.

Public representatives voiced concern that despite repeated anti-encroachment drives, illegal structures and roadside vendors often reappear within days, rendering civic action ineffective. Particular concern was raised over the mushrooming of unauthorised meat markets in the Laxmi Nagar zone, which corporators said were creating serious sanitation and public health hazards.

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Taking a tough stand, Itankar directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against civic offenders.

“We will register FIRs against individuals found dumping garbage into drains, nullahs and public spaces. Strict legal action will also be initiated against habitual encroachers. During future drives, the civic body will seize materials belonging to illegal vendors and encroachers, including operators of unauthorised meat markets,” he said.

The Municipal Commissioner further stated that NMC would seek active police assistance to ensure that encroachments do not reappear after demolition drives and that offenders are dealt with firmly.

Apart from encroachments and waste dumping, corporators highlighted the city’s worsening sewerage problems. Several elected representatives complained that sewer overflow and blockage complaints often remain unresolved for long periods, particularly during weekends and public holidays.

To strengthen the city’s response mechanism, NMC has decided to procure at least 10 additional sewer-cleaning machines, with one machine earmarked for each zone. The State Government is also expected to provide five more machines. Corporators, however, demanded that every zone should have a minimum of two machines to tackle emergencies effectively.

The review meetings also witnessed strong criticism of the private solid waste management agency engaged by NMC. Corporators alleged that irregular garbage collection, delayed arrival of waste collection vehicles and the emergence of garbage black spots were causing inconvenience to residents and creating unhygienic conditions.

Other civic issues discussed included inadequate drain cleaning, malfunctioning garden lights, shortage of sanitation staff, increasing stray dog menace, water supply disruptions and traffic inconvenience caused by road excavation works under the AMRUT-2 project.

Dharampeth Zone Chairperson Dhanashree Deshpande also raised concerns over untreated industrial effluents allegedly being discharged from MIDC areas into Ambazari Lake, demanding urgent intervention to prevent environmental damage.

In a bid to improve accountability and citizen engagement, Itankar announced that all NMC zone offices will conduct a ‘Citizen Grievance Redressal Day’ on the second and fourth Fridays of every month. Residents will be able to directly present civic complaints and seek immediate resolution from officials.

The Municipal Commissioner also directed officials to strengthen the Nuisance Detection Squad by increasing manpower and intensifying surveillance and enforcement at chronic garbage dumping hotspots across the city.

With FIRs, seizures and police action now on the table, the civic administration has signalled a tougher approach against those contributing to Nagpur’s growing civic and sanitation challenges.

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