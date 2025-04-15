Nagpur’s Cricket Fever: Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy Journey and What is to Come

Advertisement



Cricket and India go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly, like bread and butter. They are synonymous with each other, considering how big the sport is in the country. Nowhere else is it considered so important and popular like in the most populous country on the planet. The subcontinent lives and breathes the game and it is amazing to witness every year their national team plays, but also in the Indian Premier League where the best players are concentrated. Even though all of the states have their teams and the sport is huge everywhere, some places still love it more and are first among the equal.

One of those cities is Nagpur, also known as the "Orange City", which has a deep and passionate relationship with cricket that goes back decades. The cricket craze there is fueled by a fine blend of history, regional pride, and a strong sporting infrastructure which is why the city often hosts some of the biggest matches. In this article, we talk about the city and its relationship with the sport, but also take a look at Vidarbha's journey to the Ranji Trophy before the preparations for this year's iteration of the competition begin.

The Relationship of Nagpur and Cricket

Cricket in Nagpur dates back to the British colonial period when the sport was introduced to many parts of the country. However, the real momentum that the city is recognized for now did not happen before the mid-20th century thanks to the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in 1957. It was the catalyst as it organized structured tournaments and created platforms for local talent. First, games were played at the old VCA Ground in Civil Lines and the local ecosystem helped foster a strong cricketing culture in the entire region.

The reason why the sport is so popular is first and foremost the passionate fan base, a cricket-mad population that treats major matches like festivals. Streets go quiet, tea stalls buzz with commentary, and local parks are overflown with people. The world-class stadium, the VCA Stadium in Jamtha opened in 2008, is another reason why. It is one of India’s finest grounds with modern facilities, sporting pitches, and a capacity of over 45000. It hosts Test matches, ODIs, T20s, and IPL matches.

Nagpur, and the whole Vidarbha region for that matter, are producing serious cricketing talent, too. Their back-to-back Ranji Trophy wins in 2018 and 2019 stunned traditional powerhouses. And with their third-ever title in 2024, they truly put themselves on the map. Players like Umesh Yadav, the fast bowler for India, is one of the stars from the region. There is also a strong domestic structure of local tournaments like the Kuber Group Nagpur Premier League, as well as school competitions and club cricket. The game is relevant year-round, unlike in some other areas. There is even news of a Vidarbha T20 League being in the works!

Vidarbha Increidble 2024 Ranji Journey

The 2024/2025 IDFC First Bank Ranji Trophy was the 90th season of the competition that took place from October 11, 2024, to February 26, 2025. Mumbai were the defending champs but it was Vidarbha who took home the title, their third overall, beating Kerala in the final. After 138 total matches between 38 teams, it was Harsh Dubey who was the Player of the Series and the one with the most wickets with 69. His teammate Yash Rathod had the most runs with 960, two Vidarbha players who led the charge to the title.

The team was in Group B and had 6 wins and 1 tie with 40 points and a 1.490 RPW ratio. As the leaders of their group, they went on to play Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals and beat them 353 & 272 to 225 & 202. It was then a semi-final matchup against Mumbai, the defending champions, which they won 383 & 292. Then, in the big final game, they beat Kerala 379 & 375/9 to 342 and took home their third title. The match was drawn but Vidarbha won due to the first-innings lead. Danish Malewar was the player of the game with 153 (285).

Nagpur FAQ

1. What is Nagpur famous for?

Nagpur is known as the “Orange City” due to its large orange trade. It is also recognized for being the geographical center of India and an important hub for politics, culture, transportation, and of course, cricket.

2. Where is Nagpur located?

Nagpur is located in the state of Maharashtra, in central India. It serves as the winter capital of Maharashtra and is a major political center of the Vidarbha region.

3. What language is spoken in Nagpur?

Marathi is the primary language, but Hindi and English are also commonly spoken and understood.

4. What is the climate like in Nagpur?

Nagpur experiences a tropical climate with very hot summers, a monsoon season from June to September, and mild winters.

5. What are the top attractions in Nagpur?

Popular places include Deekshabhoomi, Futala Lake, Seminary Hills, Sitabuldi Fort, and the VCA Cricket Stadium.

Ranji Trophy FAQ

1. What is the Ranji Trophy?

The Ranji Trophy is India’s premier domestic first-class cricket championship. It features regional and state teams competing in multi-day matches.

2. When was the Ranji Trophy started?

It was first held in the 1934–35 season and is named after Ranjitsinhji, a legendary Indian cricketer who played for England in the early 1900s.

3. Who organizes the Ranji Trophy?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organizes the tournament each year.

4. How is the tournament structured?

Teams are divided into groups and play round-robin matches. The top teams advance to knockout rounds, culminating in a final to determine the champion.

5. Which teams have been the most successful?

Mumbai is the most successful team in Ranji Trophy’s history with 42 titles. Other strong performers include Karnataka, Delhi, and recently, the current defending champions Vidarbha.

