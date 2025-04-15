Weather Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for 8 Districts in Vidarbha Amid Sudden Climate Shifts

Advertisement



Nagpur – Vidarbha is currently under the grip of unpredictable weather patterns, as the region faces an atmospheric crisis with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for eight districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours.

Despite the rising heat across the state, Vidarbha is bracing for unseasonal rain and gusty winds. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Amravati, Yavatmal, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli, warning of potential thunderstorms with lightning and heavy showers.

Amravati recorded the highest temperature in the region today at a scorching 43°C. The weather forecast for the district also includes high-speed winds and rainfall. In Nagpur, temperatures ranged between 25°C (minimum) and 41°C (maximum), with a strong likelihood of storms and rain.

Wardha and Chandrapur are also experiencing similar conditions. Notably, Chandrapur reported an unusually low minimum temperature of just 17°C, indicating significant atmospheric instability. Gondia registered temperatures between 24°C and 38°C, while cloudy skies are currently prevailing in parts of Buldhana and Akola.

