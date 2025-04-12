Golden Opportunity for Cricket Lovers! Vidarbha Set to Launch Its Very Own Professional T20 League!”

Advertisement



Nagpur: There’s great news for cricket fans across Vidarbha! The region is all set to get its first-ever professional T20 cricket league — the Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL).

In an exclusive interaction with Nagpur Today’s team, league president Prashant Vaidya shared exciting insights — from the number of teams, player selection process, auctions, to match schedules.

The league will feature 6 teams in the men’s division and 3 teams in the women’s division.

Matches are scheduled to begin right after the IPL season, with the grand finale expected between June 10 to 12.

Prashant Vaidya emphasized that this league will serve as a launchpad for emerging cricketers from Vidarbha, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and pursue a professional career.

All details regarding trials, coaching camps, and player registrations will be announced soon.

Interested in owning a team?

Details about the franchise process are available on the official VCA website.

“Cricket is not just a sport, it’s a powerful platform — franchise owners stand to gain in multiple ways,” said Vaidya.

Free Entry for All Matches!

The VPTL promises to be a celebration of cricket, and the organizers have ensured free entry for all spectators.

“We invite everyone from across Vidarbha to come in large numbers and cheer for the rising stars of tomorrow,” Prashant Vaidya appealed.

Stay tuned as Vidarbha makes cricketing history!

For more updates, keep watching Nagpur Today.

