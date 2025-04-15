Youth Shot Dead Outside Café in Ambazari; Four Assailants Flee Scene

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday, a 28-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside Nimbus Café in the Ambazari area.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Raju Bhusari, owner of Sosha Restaurant. According to reports, Bhusari was seated outside Nimbus Café with the café manager, Aditya, enjoying an ice gola around 1:20 AM when the incident took place.

Four unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and a white moped, each vehicle carrying two persons. Without warning, one of the assailants opened fire at Bhusari using a pistol. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the firing.

Bhusari was rushed to Hope Care Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Raju Bhusari, the Ambazari Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments and are working on leads to identify the suspects.

Senior police officials visited the scene, and forensic teams have collected evidence.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the area, raising serious concerns about public safety during late hours.

