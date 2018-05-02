Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019

Total 7722 crimes were registered in city in the year as against 8585 crimes in 2018

Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed 10 percent decline in crimes in the year 2019. In terms of numbers, the city saw 863 crimes less than the year 2018.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay said that the decline in crimes was the outcome of smart policing and stern action against criminals. The city registered reduction of 863 crimes — 10 percent – in 2019 as compared to the figures of 2018. “Total 7722 crimes of different nature were registered at various police stations in 2019 as against 8585 crimes in 2018,” the top cop said.

Joint Commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner Shashikant Mahavarkar and Additional Commissioner (Crime) Nilesh Bharne were present on the dais.

DCP Zone V, Neelotpal, DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, DCP Zone 4, Nirmala Devi were also present on this occasion.

However, in the year 2019, murder cases rose by six in number. The city recorded total 83 murders in the year as compared to 77 in 2918. Around half of the 83 murders –39 – were the outcome of domestic disputes. Theft cases in total also saw a major decline as 2404 cases were registered as against 2629 cases in 2018.

Serious crimes such as bodily attacks, burglaries including chain snatching, robberies, house-breakings, vehicle lifting, as well as crimes against women including rapes, molestations, torture of married women declined considerably in 2019. “Law and order was maintained judiciously during various festivals like Holi, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dhamma Pravartan Din, Eid, Mohurrum, morchas, and on other occasions,” Dr Upadhyay said.

Following is the break up of various crimes in 2019. Figures in bracket are of 2018:

• Attempt to murder – 75 (77)

• Dacoities – 15 (25)

• Dacoity planning – 29 (28)

• Chain-snatching, looting – 203 (243)

• House-breakings – 801 (858)

• Total thefts – 2404 (2629)

• Vehicle thefts – 1381 (1436)

• Other thefts – 1023 (1193)

• Extortion – 36 (43)

• Cheating 387 (471)

• Riots — 85 (151)

• Injuries caused – 963 (1083)

• Attacks on Government servants 53 (87)

• Molestations – 339 (378)

• Fatal accidents 253 (270)

• Other crimes under IPC – 1646 (1816)

• Breach of trust — 55 (50)

• Torture of married women – 135 (132)

• Total – 7722 (8585).

The percentage of detection in the year 2019 was 69 percent as against 63 percent in 2018. Detection percentage increased by six percent in 2019.

Total 9855 preventive actions were taken in 2019 under various Sections of CrPC, BP Act, PRO Act, MPDA Act, MCOCA as compared to 8318 in 2018.

In a major crackdown on hardcore criminals, the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Oragnised Crime Act) was slapped on 13 gangs as against seven gangs in 2018. Action under Arms Act, Prohibition Act, Anti-Narcotics Act, Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act also saw a rise in 2019. Under Arms Act, 17 pistols, 10 country-made pistols, two rifles, two mousers, three revolvers and 52 live cartridges were seized. The number of arrests made under thge Act is 41. With smart bandobast, Nagpur City witnessed no untoward incidents during celebration of various festivals, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Winter Session etc.

Woman safety and police healthcare are CP Upadhayay’s New Year resolutions:

Long working hours, frequent night shifts, irregular diet and lack of sleep often contribute to health related problems for police personnel. Among which cardiac problems and blood pressure tops all. To curb such irregularities preying on police officials’ life Nagpur Police Department has all to set implement an innovative idea. The department will sort the entire police department in three categories viz. A for fit officials, B for officials with diabetese and blood pressure related problems and Category C with cardiac problems. While category A and B will be continuing regular duties, group C police personnel and their kin will be given special counseling for preventive purposes, said Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Updhayay during the press conference held at Police Gymkhana, Civil Lines.

Last year an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Madar Sheikh collapsed and died on duty during a bandobast for the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match at Vidharbha Cricket Association’s (VCA) Jamtha Stadium. This incident had brought to fore the deteriorating health of policemen in the state.