New Delhi: Delhi will go to the polls on February 8. The assembly elections will be held in a single phase. The results will be declared on February 11.

Announcing the schedule of the Delhi assembly elections today, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, said, that the total electors in the National Capital Territory of Delhi are 1,46,92,136, while polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations for 70 seats.