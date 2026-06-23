Nagpur faces power cuts despite two thermal plants; issue raised in Assembly

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Nagpur/Mumbai: The persistent problem of frequent power outages and disruptions in electricity supply across Nagpur, particularly during night time hours throughout the summer season, was strongly raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during Monsoon Session on Monday.

Drawing the Government’s attention to the issue, concerns were expressed over the irony that Nagpur district, which hosts two major thermal power generation plants, continues to experience recurring electricity interruptions, causing inconvenience to residents during periods of intense heat.

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The issue highlighted the growing frustration among consumers who have been grappling with unexpected power cuts despite the city’s strategic importance and its proximity to major power generation facilities. The frequent interruptions have affected households, students, senior citizens, and businesses, especially during the scorching summer months when uninterrupted electricity becomes a necessity.

Another serious concern brought before the House was the alleged lack of responsiveness from officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). It was pointed out that citizens’ phone calls, complaints, and messages regarding power supply issues often go unanswered, leaving consumers without timely information or assistance during outages.

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Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Assembly that the Government would initiate necessary measures to address the problem and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to Nagpur residents.

Fadnavis also made it clear that strict action would be taken against MSEDCL officials found neglecting their duties or failing to respond to public grievances. He emphasized the importance of accountability in public service delivery and directed the concerned authorities to improve consumer response mechanisms.

The issue was raised with the assertion that uninterrupted power supply and responsible public service are fundamental rights of citizens. It was further stated that problems affecting the daily lives of Nagpur residents would continue to be highlighted before the Government and in the Legislature until effective solutions are implemented.

The assurance from the Chief Minister has raised hopes among residents that long-standing complaints regarding erratic power supply and poor grievance redressal will finally receive the attention they deserve, leading to improved electricity services in the city.

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