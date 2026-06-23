Rabid dog bites 13 people in Kamptee; two seriously injured

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Nagpur: Panic gripped Kamptee town in Nagpur district on Monday after a rabid dog went on a rampage, attacking 13 people, including elderly citizens, women and children. Two of the injured are reported to be in serious condition.

All the victims have been admitted to the Kamptee Sub-District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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According to reports, the white-coloured dog was seen roaming through various parts of Kamptee around 11 am on Monday. Without warning, it began attacking passersby and residents. Several victims sustained bite injuries on their hands, legs and other parts of the body, with some suffering severe wounds.

As news of the attacks spread, fear and panic engulfed the city. The injured were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention while residents remained on high alert.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, municipal office-bearer Dilip Badebuche and councillor Manisha Nagpure visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the victims. They subsequently informed Municipal Council President Ajay Agrawal and Chief Officer Vinod Jadhav, demanding immediate action to prevent further attacks.

A search operation was launched jointly by the Municipal Council team and local youths to track down the aggressive dog. After several hours of effort, the animal was finally captured late at night in the Monda-Kamptee area, bringing much-needed relief to anxious residents.

Meanwhile, treatment of the injured is continuing, and health officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant. The Municipal Council has assured residents that special attention will be given to monitoring stray and suspected rabid dogs in the city to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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