Aapli Bus ferries 690 NEET aspirants to exam centres across Nagpur

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Nagpur: Demonstrating its commitment to public service and student welfare, Nagpur’s Aapli Bus successfully transported 690 NEET aspirants to their examination centres across the city on Sunday, ensuring that students reached their destinations safely and on time for the crucial NEET-UG retest.

To support candidates appearing for one of the country’s most competitive entrance examinations, Aapli Bus operated special services from various locations in the city. The initiative was aimed at eliminating transportation-related stress on examination day and enabling students to focus entirely on their performance.

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The special transport plan was meticulously prepared in advance by the city’s public transport authorities. Dedicated buses were operated from designated pickup points across Nagpur and ferried students to all 30 examination centres well before the reporting time.

Officials said the operation was executed through close coordination among the Aapli Bus and Chalo teams, drivers, conductors and operations staff. Personnel worked throughout the day to ensure smooth movement of buses and provide necessary assistance to students travelling to their examination venues.

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The initiative received an enthusiastic response from both students and parents, many of whom appreciated the free and reliable transportation facility. The service helped reduce anxiety related to commuting, traffic congestion and last-minute delays, allowing candidates to reach their centres with confidence and peace of mind.

The free transportation facility was provided under the guidance of Transport Committee Chairperson Mangala Khekre. Officials said the objective was to support students during an important academic milestone and ensure that no candidate faced difficulty in reaching the examination centre due to transportation issues.

Speaking about the initiative, transport officials emphasised that public transportation plays a vital role not only in daily commuting but also in promoting educational opportunities and social welfare. They noted that the successful execution of the special NEET service highlights Aapli Bus’s commitment to serving the needs of citizens beyond its regular operations.

The initiative has once again showcased how an efficient and responsive public transport system can contribute meaningfully to student welfare and support young aspirants during critical examinations that shape their future careers.

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