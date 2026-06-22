Monsoon Session: Oppn stages protest on Maha Vidhan Bhavan steps over farm loan waiver

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Mumbai: Ahead of the monsoon session, Opposition parties staged a protest on the steps of the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Monday against the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, demanding a complete farm loan waiver with minimal technical conditions.

The protesters, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Ambadas Danve and Congress’s Satej Patil, raised slogans against the government.

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“The farmers should get a complete loan waiver. The government should implement it,” they demanded.

The State government has announced a loan waiver for farmers, but the Opposition claimed that several conditions attached to the scheme would exclude many eligible beneficiaries.

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar protested earlier this month to press for removal of “stringent” conditions from the scheme and demand a blanket loan waiver for farmers.

On June 2, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved a Rs 36,585 crore farm loan waiver scheme, which is expected to benefit nearly 56 lakh cultivators. The scheme, ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana’, provides a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. It has three components, loan waiver, one-time settlement (OTS) and incentive benefits, and there will be no landholding criterion for eligibility.

Under the waiver component, farmers whose total outstanding short-term crop loans, including principal and interest, are up to Rs 2 lakh will be eligible for complete debt relief. The loans must have been disbursed between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2025; remained overdue as of September 30, 2025; and remained unpaid till March 31, 2026.

The farmers whose dues exceed Rs 2 lakh will be covered under the OTS component. Such borrowers will have to clear the amount above Rs 2 lakh, after which they will become eligible for a waiver of Rs 2 lakh. They have been given until March 31, 2027, to deposit their share of the outstanding amount.

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