Mahayuti dominates Maha MLC polls, bags 16 of 17 seats; Opposition MVA draws blank

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Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance delivered a resounding performance in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, securing 16 of the 17 seats for which results were declared on Monday and virtually sweeping the polls. The outcome has further consolidated the alliance’s grip over local self-government institutions across the state, while dealing a significant political setback to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which failed to win a single seat.

The elections, held on June 18 for seats representing local authorities, reflected the ruling coalition’s organisational strength and numerical dominance. Even before voting commenced, Mahayuti had gained a substantial advantage, with six of its candidates elected unopposed, effectively putting the Opposition on the back foot.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner, capturing 11 seats and reaffirming its position as the dominant force within the alliance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP’s impressive tally was complemented by the performance of its allies. The Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured three seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar won two.

The only constituency that escaped the Mahayuti’s official grasp was Nashik, where Independent candidate Gokul Gite, considered a BJP rebel, defeated Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade. Though Gite’s victory prevented a complete clean sweep, political observers noted that the result was more embarrassing for Shiv Sena than beneficial for the Opposition, as the seat still did not go to an MVA-backed candidate.

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Among those elected unopposed were BJP candidates Arun Lakhani from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli constituency and Prajakt Tanpure from Ahilyanagar. The NCP’s Aniket Tatkare from Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Vikram Kakade from Pune also entered the Council unopposed. Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Phatak from Thane and Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal were similarly declared elected without a contest.

The BJP’s electoral success extended across multiple regions of Maharashtra. Its winning candidates included Rajiv Potdar from Nagpur, Suhas Shirshat from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna, Avinash Brahmankar from Bhandara-Gondia, Dhairyashil Kadam from Sangli-Satara, Rajendra Raut from Solapur, Basavaraj Patil from Dharashiv-Latur-Beed, Nandkishor Mahajan from Jalgaon, Pravin Pote from Amravati and Amar Rajurkar from Nanded.

Shiv Sena’s Saiyed Khan also registered victory from the Parbhani-Hingoli constituency, adding to the party’s tally and contributing to Mahayuti’s overwhelming dominance.

Political analysts view the results as a strong endorsement of the ruling alliance’s influence among local self-government representatives, who form the electoral college for these Council elections. The outcome is expected to boost the morale of Mahayuti leaders and workers ahead of future political contests, while simultaneously raising concerns within the Opposition camp about its diminishing organisational strength at the grassroots level.

For the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), the results underline the challenges it faces in mobilising support among local bodies. Despite contesting the elections aggressively, the alliance was unable to convert its campaign into electoral success.

Reacting to the results, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve maintained that the Opposition had fought with determination despite the outcome.

“We fought well. We are fighting to protect the Constitution,” Danve said, signalling that the Opposition would continue its political battle despite suffering a complete rout in the elections.

With Mahayuti now controlling an overwhelming majority of seats in the latest Council elections, the verdict is being seen as another significant political milestone for the ruling alliance and a clear indication of its growing influence across Maharashtra’s political landscape.

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