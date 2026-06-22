Nagpur cops smash sex racket at luxury spa in Bajaj Nagar, rescue four women

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, the Nagpur Crime Branch raided a luxury spa in the Bajaj Nagar area and busted a prostitution racket being operated under the guise of wellness services. Four women were rescued during the operation, while one accused was arrested and two others have been named as wanted accused.

The action was carried out on Sunday evening as part of “Operation Shakti,” a special initiative launched by Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal to dismantle networks involved in human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation across the city.

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According to police officials, officers and personnel of Crime Branch Unit-1 were on patrol when they received specific and credible information about illegal activities allegedly being conducted at “May-Fair Luxury Spa” located in Prayag Enclave near Bajaj Nagar Square. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at around 5.25 pm.

During the raid, police allegedly found that the spa was being used as a front for prostitution activities. The accused, identified as Aman Namdeorao Vaidya (28), a resident of Aakar Building in Byramji Town, Sadar, was allegedly facilitating commercial sexual activities by providing premises to customers for monetary gain and exploiting women for the illegal trade.

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Police rescued four women from the establishment and shifted them to safety. Their statements are expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

During the operation, police seized cash amounting to Rs 4,800, three mobile phones and other materials used in the alleged illegal activity. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 84,830.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was allegedly running the racket with the assistance of two associates identified as Sushilkumar Lohariwal and Kamalkumar Gosavi, both residents of Rourkela in Odisha. The duo is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

Based on the findings of the raid, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case against the accused under Section 143(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA).

The arrested accused, along with the seized property, was handed over to Bajaj Nagar Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajendra Dabhade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Deepak Agrawal and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The raid was executed by Police Inspector Prashant Thaware and his team from Crime Branch Unit-1, who have been actively working under Operation Shakti to identify and dismantle illegal trafficking and exploitation networks operating in the city.

Police officials said further investigations are underway to ascertain whether the racket has links to a larger interstate network and to identify other persons involved in the operation.

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