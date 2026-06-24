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Nagpur: After days of anxious waiting and unusually dry weather, the southwest monsoon finally made its presence felt in Nagpur on Tuesday, bringing moderate but steady rainfall and much-needed relief from oppressive humidity. The showers, accompanied by overcast skies and cool winds, signalled the effective arrival of the monsoon in the city nearly eight days later than its normal onset date projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dark clouds gathered over the city by evening before rain swept across several areas, offering respite to residents who had been enduring warm and muggy conditions. Though the rainfall was not intense, it was enough to transform the weather and raise hopes for a more active monsoon phase in the coming days.

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According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the IMD, Nagpur recorded 3.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. While the quantum of rain remained modest, weather officials indicated that the monsoon has regained momentum and is expected to strengthen further over the region. In view of the forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Nagpur and surrounding areas till June 26.

The arrival of the monsoon also brought a noticeable drop in temperatures. Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, nearly five degrees lower than the previous day, making conditions significantly more comfortable.

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Earlier in its morning bulletin, the IMD had reported that the southwest monsoon had advanced into additional parts of Vidarbha and reached Wardha district. Rainfall activity was widespread across the region during the preceding 24 hours, with Chandrapur receiving 75 mm of rain, Buldhana 58 mm, Gadchiroli 24 mm and several other districts recording substantial precipitation.

Meteorologists explained that the formal declaration of monsoon onset is based on specific criteria, including at least 60 per cent of weather observatories in a region recording 2.5 mm or more rainfall along with favourable wind patterns and temperature conditions. While some stations in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia had not met the benchmark by Tuesday morning, subsequent rainfall activity and atmospheric conditions suggested that the monsoon had effectively covered the remaining parts of Vidarbha. An official confirmation was expected in the IMD’s subsequent bulletin.

The revival of rainfall has brought renewed optimism among farmers across Vidarbha, many of whom were becoming increasingly concerned over delayed sowing, moisture stress and the possibility of pest attacks on crops due to the prolonged dry spell. Agriculture experts believe the latest showers will improve soil moisture levels and encourage farmers to begin sowing operations, which had slowed following government advisories urging caution until the monsoon established itself.

Despite the rain, civic infrastructure remained largely unaffected. Officials from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department reported no incidents of waterlogging or flooding in any part of the city. However, two trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and rain, one near Dakshinamurti Square and another at Model Mill Square. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or property damage were reported in either incident.

With forecasts indicating continued rainfall over the next few days, residents and farmers alike are hoping that the monsoon will maintain its momentum and help erase the rainfall deficit accumulated during the dry start to the season.

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