Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne

Nagpur: In a major success, Unit Four of the Crime Branch, in a wee-hour swoop, nabbed the city’s one of the notorious ‘Maya gang’ mastermind, Sumeet Chintalnar along with two others from a bungalow at Gumgoan in the outskirts on Tuesday. Cops have also seized two mousers with nine live cartridges, four wheeler and other materials collectively worth Rs 19.29 lakh from their possession.

Besides Sumeet (31), the sleuths of Crime Branch arrested his aides Akash Chavan alias Tingya (26) and Swapnil Bhoyar (27). The accused have several cases registered against them including murders and were wanted in Chandrapur and Nagpur.

Addressing the press conference Nilesh Bharne, Joint Commissioner (Crime) told media that, “The sleuths of Unit Four of the Crime Branch received secret information that Sumit who was externed for two years has city has breached the city limits.

Following which the team comprising senior PI Satyawan Mane, APIs Kiran Changle, Dilip Chandan, PSIs Purushottam Mohekar, Suresh Havare and others surrounded bungalow no H/16 in Gumgaon outskirts at around 12 am and nabbed the accused.”

“The accused will face MACOCA,” assured Bharne.

The accused were actively indulged in inter-district smuggling of liquor and other grave crimes. This is the third time the ‘Maya Gang’ mastermind has been rounded up. Earlier, while still being an externee, the goon roamed freely in Tajbagh area. The gang was involved in extortion, land grabbing and smuggling liquor to dry districts of Chandrapur and Wardha.

Sources said, Summet’s maternal uncle Nayan was his mentor and supported him in illegal activities. Police were also searching Sumeet for his alleged offence of kidnapping.