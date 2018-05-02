Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 23rd, 2019

Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne

Nagpur: In a major success, Unit Four of the Crime Branch, in a wee-hour swoop, nabbed the city’s one of the notorious ‘Maya gang’ mastermind, Sumeet Chintalnar along with two others from a bungalow at Gumgoan in the outskirts on Tuesday. Cops have also seized two mousers with nine live cartridges, four wheeler and other materials collectively worth Rs 19.29 lakh from their possession.

Besides Sumeet (31), the sleuths of Crime Branch arrested his aides Akash Chavan alias Tingya (26) and Swapnil Bhoyar (27). The accused have several cases registered against them including murders and were wanted in Chandrapur and Nagpur.

Addressing the press conference Nilesh Bharne, Joint Commissioner (Crime) told media that, “The sleuths of Unit Four of the Crime Branch received secret information that Sumit who was externed for two years has city has breached the city limits.

Also Read : Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested

Following which the team comprising senior PI Satyawan Mane, APIs Kiran Changle, Dilip Chandan, PSIs Purushottam Mohekar, Suresh Havare and others surrounded bungalow no H/16 in Gumgaon outskirts at around 12 am and nabbed the accused.”

“The accused will face MACOCA,” assured Bharne.
The accused were actively indulged in inter-district smuggling of liquor and other grave crimes. This is the third time the ‘Maya Gang’ mastermind has been rounded up. Earlier, while still being an externee, the goon roamed freely in Tajbagh area. The gang was involved in extortion, land grabbing and smuggling liquor to dry districts of Chandrapur and Wardha.

Sources said, Summet’s maternal uncle Nayan was his mentor and supported him in illegal activities. Police were also searching Sumeet for his alleged offence of kidnapping.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara
Ex-Amazon employee, housewife molested in Gittikhadan, Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
पंडित दिनदयाल योजनेचा लाभ प्रत्येक ग्राहककापर्यंत पोहोचवू:-जिल्हा पुरवठा अधिकारी भास्कर तायडे
पंडित दिनदयाल योजनेचा लाभ प्रत्येक ग्राहककापर्यंत पोहोचवू:-जिल्हा पुरवठा अधिकारी भास्कर तायडे
Hindi News
गोंदिया में चरम पर है नशे का कारोबार
गोंदिया में चरम पर है नशे का कारोबार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
Trending News
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
Featured News
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
Trending In Nagpur
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours
Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne
Maya Gang’s mastermind, aides will face MACOCA: Bharne
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
कार्बन उत्सर्जन रोखण्यासाठी संयुक्त रुपाने कार्य करण्याचा निश्चय
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लापता भाइयों के शव मिले, तीन रिश्तेदार गिरफ्तार
लोकमान्य टिळक यांच्या जयंती निमित्त्य जिल्हाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल यांचेकडून अभिवादन
लोकमान्य टिळक यांच्या जयंती निमित्त्य जिल्हाधिकारी अश्विन मुदगल यांचेकडून अभिवादन
पंतप्रधान मोदी जी यांची डॉ विकास महात्में नी घेतली भेंट
पंतप्रधान मोदी जी यांची डॉ विकास महात्में नी घेतली भेंट
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
पश्चिम नागपुरातील अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
पश्चिम नागपुरातील अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
नासुप्र येथे बाळ गंगाधर टिळक यांची १६३वी जयंती साजरी
नासुप्र येथे बाळ गंगाधर टिळक यांची १६३वी जयंती साजरी
“Plan to demolish Yashwant Stadium and build a hi-tech market will be a terrible blunder”
“Plan to demolish Yashwant Stadium and build a hi-tech market will be a terrible blunder”
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145