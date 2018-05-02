Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested

Nagpur: With Nagpur fast getting the notorious tag of emerging gangland nursing organised crimes and small time gangsters, the police appears to be on their toes. Thanks to the police inaction, the recent spate of incidents, few resulting into murders of few criminal elements, has instilled a sense of fright and fury among the citizens.

Waking up to the situation, the crime branch sleuths have now arrested city’s one of the most notorious ‘Maya gang’ kingpin Sumeet Chintalnar along with two others from a bungalow at Gumgaon in the outskirts in the early hours of Tuesday. The cops have also recovered two pistols and nine live cartridges from them. Police have also seized the four-wheeler from their possession.

The two aides who were arrested have been identified as Akash Chavan alias Tingya and Swapnil Bhoyar. The three have several cases registered against them including murders.

The gang was involved in extortion, land grabbing and smuggling liquor to dry districts of Chandrapur and Wardha. Sources said Sumeet’s maternal uncle Nayan was his mentor and supported him in the illegal activities. Nandanvan police were also searching Sumeet for his alleged offence of kidnapping.