Published On : Sat, Oct 1st, 2022

Kotwali police issued court notice over seizure of national flag

Nagpur: The Sessions Court in Nagpur on Friday issued notice to Kotwali Police Station in the matter regarding seizure of the national flag from the premises of Reshimbagh-based Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti premises 21 years ago. The police have been directed to file a reply by November 18.

Nagpur Today

A resident of Mahal, Mohnish Jabalpure has filed a petition in this connection. According to Jabalpure, the Magistrate First Class, in 2013, had ordered to hand over the national flag to the District Collector. But the Kotwali police kept the tricolour in their possession for many years. This act of the police amounted to contempt of the court, Jabalpure said and demanded initiation of contempt action against the police.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read : When RSS opposed flag hoisting in Nagpur, sent 3 men to jail!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisementss
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement