Road stretch from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square to remain closed for two months

Nagpur: The road stretch on Central Bazaar Road from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square will remain closed for traffic for two two months — from October 1 to November 30 — to take-up balance work of construction of cement road. This was announced by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in an order issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Friday.
The Central Bazaar Road was proposed to be concretised under Phase-I from VNIT Gate till Lokmat Square but work till the office of Tarun Bharat could only be completed as the civic body ran out of funds. Now, after a gap of three to four years, the balance work is being taken-up and hence Nagpur Municipal Corporation said traffic on the said stretch would remain closed.
The contractor has been instructed to put in place adequate measures to warn road users about the ongoing work. The decision of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to take-up construction on the eve of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrations seems surprising as Central Bazaar Road sees massive crowds during the period.