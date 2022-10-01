Road stretch from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square to remain closed for two months

Nagpur: The road stretch on Central Bazaar Road from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square will remain closed for traffic for two two months — from October 1 to November 30 — to take-up balance work of construction of cement road. This was announced by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in an order issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Friday.

The Central Bazaar Road was proposed to be concretised under Phase-I from VNIT Gate till Lokmat Square but work till the office of Tarun Bharat could only be completed as the civic body ran out of funds. Now, after a gap of three to four years, the balance work is being taken-up and hence Nagpur Municipal Corporation said traffic on the said stretch would remain closed.

