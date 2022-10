Special trains ex Nagpur to Pune and Mumbai to clear Dhammachakra Pravartan Din rush

Nagpur Today

Mumbai – Nagpur One Way Special: 01075 one way Superfast Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on October 1 at 00.20 hrs and arrive in Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day. The halts are at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Nagpur-Mumbai One Way Special: 01017 one way Superfast Special will leave Nagpur on October 6 at 13.30 hrs and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 4.10 hrs next day. The halts are Sewagram, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Dadar.

Nagpur-Pune One Way Special: 01030 one way Superfast Special will leave Nagpur on October 5 at 23.30 hrs and reach Pune at 16.35 hrs next day. The halts are Sewagram, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar and Daund Chord Line.

Train No. 01075, 01017 & 01030 will have two AC 2-tier, eight AC 3-tier, 5 sleeper class, 4 general second class including one Guard’s Brake van, one generator van.

Nagpur-Mumbai One Way Special: 01011 one way Superfast Special will leave Nagpur on October 6 at 23.30 hrs and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 13.20 hrs next day. The halts are Sewagram, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Thane.

Bookings for 01017, 01030 & 01011 special trains on special charges will open from October 2 while that of Train No. 01075 are already open at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in. General Second Class coaches in all the above trains will run as unreserved accommodation and booked through UTS counters.

One minute halt at Ajni for following trains:

In addition, Central Railway will provide temporary halt of one minute to following trains at Ajni as per dates given under: On 05.10.2022 towards Mumbai: 12860 Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express; 22137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad-Express, 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur, 22906 Shalimar-Okha Express, 12843 Puri-Ahmedabad Express, 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind-Express, 12146 Puri-LTT Express, 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express.

On 05.10.2022 towards Nagpur: 22511 LTT-Kamakhaya-Express, 12101 LTT-Shalimar-Jnaneshwari Express, 12129Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express, 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Nagpur, 12879 LTT-Bubhaneshwar Express, 12833 Ahmedabad- Howrah Express, 12859 Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express, 20824 Ajmer-Puri Express

On 06.10.2022 towards-Mumbai: 12860 Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express, 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur, 12102 Shalimar LTT Jnaneshwari Express, 20861 Puri- Ahmedabad Express, 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express, 12849 Bilaspur-Pune Express, 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express.

