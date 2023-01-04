In Pics: Nagpurians shiver as weather turns cloudy, chilly

Nagpur: The sudden cloudy and cold weather is making Nagpurians shiver. The weather changed suddenly Tuesday morning as dark clouds hovered over Nagpur adding to the woes of citizens. The morning and nights witnessed fogey conditions turning the visibility poor.

Following the cloudy weather, the temperatures plummeted in day time as well as in nights. People were seen wearing layers of warm clothes since morning while going out.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued ‘Yellow Alert’ for the entire Vidarbha region. Along with the Second Capital of the State, the RMC forecasted ‘thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places’ in the region.

