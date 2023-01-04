RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur, nearby districts on Jan 4

Nagpur: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued ‘Yellow Alert’ for the entire Vidarbha region. Along with the Second Capital of the State, the RMC forecasted ‘thunderstorm with lighting at isolated places’ for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Nagpurians on Wednesday woke up to a chilly morning with clouds surrounding the entire district. Students and office-goers were seen wearing layers of warm clothes since morning.

