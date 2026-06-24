Questions raised over whether patients are being kept away from cheaper generic alternatives

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Nagpur: A fresh controversy has surfaced at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, with allegations that patients are being prescribed costly branded medicines despite the availability of cheaper generic alternatives. The issue has triggered political attention, with leaders of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena seeking explanations from the medical college administration and demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The allegations strike at the heart of the Central Government’s efforts to promote affordable healthcare through generic medicines and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, which aims to provide quality medicines at substantially lower prices.

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According to complainants, several doctors at GMCH are allegedly prescribing specific branded medicines instead of writing the generic names of drugs. Critics argue that such a practice leaves patients with limited options and often compels them to purchase more expensive medicines, increasing the financial burden on economically weaker sections who depend on government hospitals for affordable treatment.

The issue assumes significance because GMCH is regarded as one of the largest government-run healthcare institutions in Asia, catering to thousands of patients daily from Nagpur and neighbouring districts of Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

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Medical experts point out that generic medicines contain the same active ingredients as branded drugs and are required to meet prescribed quality standards. Government guidelines have repeatedly encouraged doctors to prescribe medicines by their generic names so that patients can choose affordable alternatives available in the market.

However, activists and patient rights groups claim that the continued preference for branded medicines in some government hospitals defeats the objective of making healthcare affordable.

The controversy at GMCH has reignited the debate over whether prescribing practices are influenced by commercial interests and whether patients are being adequately informed about lower-cost alternatives.

Questions over availability of Janaushadhi medicines

The allegations have also raised questions about the role of Jan Aushadhi centres, which were established to make medicines available at significantly reduced prices.

Critics argue that if prescriptions mention only specific brands, patients may find it difficult to obtain medicines from generic drug outlets, thereby limiting the benefits intended under the government’s affordable medicine programme.

Several patient welfare activists have demanded that the administration disclose the percentage of prescriptions written in generic names and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with government directives.

Political heat builds up

Leaders associated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have reportedly sought answers from the GMCH administration regarding the alleged practice. They have called for an independent inquiry to determine whether any doctors are favouring particular pharmaceutical brands and whether patients are being deprived of access to cheaper medicines.

The party leaders have also demanded transparency in medicine procurement, prescription practices and the functioning of pharmacies operating within the hospital premises.

Administration yet to clarify

The allegations have generated considerable discussion among patients, healthcare activists and political circles. However, an official response from the GMCH administration was awaited at the time of filing this report.

Observers believe that a detailed inquiry would help establish whether the allegations have any basis and whether existing guidelines regarding generic prescriptions are being followed in letter and spirit.

For thousands of patients who rely on government hospitals for affordable treatment, the outcome of any investigation could have significant implications. The central question remains: Are patients receiving the most economical treatment options available, or are they being pushed towards costlier medicines despite government efforts to make healthcare more affordable?

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