Fresh blow to Uddhav Sena as six MPs cross over to Shinde camp

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Mumbai: In a significant political development that could reshape the balance of power within the Shiv Sena, six Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) formally joined the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday. The move is being viewed as one of the biggest setbacks for the UBT faction since the party split in 2022.

The defections come after days of intense political speculation and behind-the-scenes negotiations, with reports suggesting that several MPs had been in contact with leaders from the Shinde camp. Their decision to switch sides further consolidates Shinde’s position as the dominant force within the Shiv Sena and deals another blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s efforts to rebuild the party after a series of electoral and organisational setbacks.

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Political observers believe the development could have far-reaching implications for Maharashtra’s political landscape, especially with local body elections and other crucial political battles on the horizon. The induction of six sitting MPs significantly enhances the Shinde faction’s parliamentary strength and sends a strong message regarding its growing influence across the state.

Welcoming the MPs into the party fold, Eknath Shinde described the move as a reflection of growing confidence in his leadership and the government’s development-oriented approach. He said the MPs had taken the decision after carefully assessing the political situation and consulting their supporters at the grassroots level.

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Among those who joined the Shinde-led Sena, Shinde reserved special praise for Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar. Referring to Omraje Nimbalkar, he said the MP had prioritised the development of his constituency over political considerations and made the decision only after extensive discussions with party workers and supporters.

“Omraje faced criticism and political attacks for his stand, but he remained focused on the larger interests of the people he represents. He is a grassroots leader who understands the aspirations of ordinary workers and voters,” Shinde said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the role of Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, describing him as the pioneer of the latest wave of defections.

“Ashtikar was the opening batsman who took the first step and inspired others to come forward,” Shinde remarked, indicating that the MP’s decision paved the way for the remaining leaders to join the party.

The latest political realignment is expected to intensify the ongoing battle between the two Shiv Sena factions, which have been locked in a fierce struggle for political legitimacy, cadre support and electoral dominance since the party’s historic split. While the Shinde faction has secured control over the party name and symbol, the UBT camp has continued to project itself as the ideological successor of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

For the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the departure of six MPs is likely to raise fresh concerns over organisational stability and leadership challenges. The defections come at a time when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is attempting to regroup after a series of disappointing electoral performances in the state.

Political analysts say the move reflects a broader trend of leaders gravitating towards the ruling alliance, particularly as the Mahayuti government continues to strengthen its position across Maharashtra. The development is also expected to boost the morale of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has been actively expanding its organisational network ahead of future elections.

With the latest defections, the battle for Shiv Sena’s political legacy appears far from over. However, Monday’s developments have undeniably tilted the scales further in favour of Eknath Shinde, reinforcing his standing within both the party and the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

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