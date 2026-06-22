14 people, mostly students, killed in fire at coaching centre in Lucknow

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Lucknow: At least 14 people, mostly students, were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday, prompting a major firefighting and rescue operation.

Authorities said the death toll could rise as rescue teams continued to search the building. Eyewitnesses claimed some people may have been trapped inside and that others jumped to safety, though officials had not confirmed those accounts.

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The fire was reported around 3 pm at a building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj. Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to contain the blaze.

A police official said local police and firefighting teams rushed to the site with water tenders and rescue equipment. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also visited the location.

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A fire department official involved in the operation said the building’s first floor had been searched and no one was found there.

Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to exit the building after the fire broke out, while others were feared trapped inside. However, there was no official confirmation regarding anyone being trapped.

According to Aman, an eyewitness, the building houses a library and a computer training institute.

“There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside,” Aman said.

A woman living nearby who runs a paying guest facility said that there was panic at the scene and that some people were claiming students might still be inside the building.

Television visuals showed firefighters wearing protective gear climbing ladders to access the building, while another team attempted to enter through an adjoining structure.

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show a youth falling from the first floor of the building amid flames near a railing. People outside were seen moving him away from the area. His condition was not immediately known.

A local resident said: “When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building.”

“However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot,” he said.

Another local said: “The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Rescue and firefighting operations were continuing, officials said.

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