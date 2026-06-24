Fake Cops, Fake Reporters? Four Booked for Threatening Supari Trader in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a shocking incident, four men allegedly posing as police officials and journalists created a ruckus at a supari trader’s warehouse and later threatened to shoot him outside the Kalamna Police Station after he attempted to lodge a complaint against them.

According to police, the accused entered the warehouse of Trishakti Trading Company in the Adivasi Layout area, claimed to be police officers and public servants, and began recording videos on their mobile phones. They allegedly accused the trader of selling poor-quality supari and threatened action through the Food and Drugs Department and the police.

When the trader, Deepak Gurumukhdas Daryani (50), informed them that he would approach the police himself, the accused allegedly abused him and continued to intimidate him.

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The matter escalated further when Daryani reached the Kalamna Police Station to file a complaint. The accused allegedly followed him there and, outside the police station premises, threatened him with dire consequences, including a warning that they would “shoot him dead” if he pursued action against them.

Based on Daryani’s complaint, Kalamna Police have registered a case against Gaurav Hariprasad Pandey, Sachin Sureshsingh Bais, Narendra Lalluji Chaube, and Jitendra Ashokkumar Kudwani under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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The investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made so far.

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