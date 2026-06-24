Published On : Wed, Jun 24th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Stock markets rebound in early trade

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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, following softening crude oil prices and buying in blue-chips.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.63 points to 76,388.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.75 points to 23,878.85.

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From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Trent, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major winners.

Maruti, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.– PTI

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