Fadnavis writes to CM, seeks action against Lakadganj police for manhandling lady lawyer

Nagpur: Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly has written a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding strict action against accused police officials of Lakadganj Police Station in the case of manhandling lawyer Ankita. K. Shah.

Earlier this week, a video of woman being manhandled by female constables inside a police station had gone viral. The video was from Lakadganj police Station and dates back to March 25, 2020. While the woman, an advocate by profession and an RTI activist, Ankita Kamlesh Shah has levelled up allegations of harassment and thrashing against Lakadganj cops while Senior Police Inspector, Lakadganj, Narendra Hiware defended the police action, saying that the woman was illegally filming inside the police station and in the process of asking her to stop she was manhandled by female cops.

Following this incident, The District Bar Association, Nagpur condemned the high handedness, illegal and irresponsible handling of the Lakadganj Police authorities in general and towards Adv. Shah and gave gave representation to Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday demanding probe and penal action against erring police officials of Lakadganj Police Station.

