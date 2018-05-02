Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Oct 7th, 2020

    NDBA members meet CP, seek action against Lakadganj police for manhandling woman adv

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District Bar Association members on Wednesday gave representation to Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, demanding probe and penal action against erring police officials of Lakadganj Police Station concerning the manhandling of Adv. Ankita. K. Shah.

    The District bar association including legal fraternity is concerned hence condemn the high handedness, illegal and irresponsible handling of the Lakadgunj Police authorities in general and towards Adv. Ankita Shah on March 25, 2020 in particular, who has persistently agitated for to redress her grievance before concerned Deputy Commissioner Commissioner of Police, Nagpur and state DGP, respectively.

    “The incident has dented the harmony and coordination between the Police and Legal fraternity consequently an appropriate legal action by this respected authority against the erring police officers may restore the trust and faith between the Legal fraternity and Police. The immediate appropriate legal action shall save cach one from further unrest and agitation by the District Bar Association, Nagpur,” read the press note issued by the District Bar Association.

    “We anticipate legal and justified action against erring police officials immediately for which we shall remain obliged,” it mentions.

    While the woman, an advocate by profession and an RTI activist, Shah has levelled up allegations of harassment and thrashing against Lakadganj cops while Senior Police Inspector, Lakadganj, Narendra Hiware defended the police action, saying that the woman was illegally filming inside the police station and in the process of asking her to stop she was manhandled by female cops.





