Gondwana Club President Daga quits post amid controversy

Nagpur: In a surprise and sudden development, the Gondwana Club President Saket Daga resigned from the post. Daga announced his decision to quit the post during a meeting held on October 1.

The resignation of Daga as President of oNE of the oldest and most prestigious clubs of Nagpur, could be the fallout of allegations levelled by some members against him pertaining to use of Club property during corona pandemic period.

During the same meeting, Jatin Kale was named as new President and Pankaj Chokhani was co-opted as the new member of the managing committee. According to sources, there was a serious difference of opinion about investment of Rs 10 crore of Club money in Yes Bank. One complaint about conflict of interest and keeping the managing committee in dark about a petty matter is being described as the trigger for this development, which has surprised the club members. Though the allegations are being discussed in a hush-hush manner, no senior member was ready to go on record.

The Club Management maintained that Daga resigned on his own purely for personal reasons. While acknowledging the controversy and existence of allegations and demand by a handful of Daga detractors to conduct a probe into past conduct of the ex-President, the senior members described this as purely internal matter of the club. Club Managing Committee members also remained tightlipped about this sudden development and suggested not to publicise purely internal affairs.

When media persons contacted him, Daga dubbed allegations as totally baseless, malicious and described his resignation as purely a personal decision and internal issue of the club. During the last election, Saket Daga was elected as President while Jatin Kale was named as Treasurer of the club. Jatin Tarkunde, Ashish Khemka, and Parth Majumdar were also elected as committee members.





