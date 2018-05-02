Devendra Fadnavis may contest assembly polls at two seats?

Mumbai/Nagpur : Fresh from the recent win in Lok Sabha polls, the BJP appears to be filled with renewed energy and seems confident to win the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The BJP is however banking on the development works done during its regime in the state. With all the poll action gaining momentum, the BJP parleys are surrounded with new updates every now and then. And the fresh talk of the town is about none other than the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to sources, Fadnavis is likely to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from two constituencies – Nagpur and Mumbai.

Sources even claimed that one constituency is already under consideration to field Fadnavis in Mumbai. Mumbai’s Malabar Hill Legislative Assembly is reportedly being considered as the safe option. If everything goes as per planning then Fadnavis will be seen contesting from Nagpur and Mumbai seats.

Sources reported that Malabar Hill constituency in Mumbai is being considered suitable for Fadnavis as it is a constituency of MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who has been given charge of Mumbai BJP president.

On the other side, State BJP is hopeful of making the cut with astounding margin of votes in the ensuing assembly polls, given its performance in recently concluded general elections.

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil had said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead a rath yatra in run up to Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, in order to consolidate party’s position. Rath Yatra will be fueled with slogans like ‘Tagore Shivshahi Sarkar’ and ‘Ab ki baar 220 ke paar’.

Also, Patil said, the Chief Minister will launch Vikas Yatra. Meanwhile, preparations were on to field candidates on 288 assembly seats in the state for the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.