Crime Branch cracks house theft case, recovers gold bar worth Rs 4.4 lakh

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Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Unit-04 team has solved a house theft case and arrested a 24-year-old man, recovering a 44-gram gold bullion bar worth approximately Rs 4.4 lakh from his possession.

According to police, the Unit-04 team was patrolling the KDK College ground area under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station when officers spotted a youth suspected of involvement in theft-related offences.

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The suspect was detained and searched, during which police recovered a gold bullion bar weighing 44 grams. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed a house burglary in the Srinagar area around 15 days ago.

Police subsequently verified records and found that the theft case had been registered with Nandanvan Police Station. Investigators also had access to CCTV footage related to the burglary and had been searching for the suspect based on those clues.

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The accused has been identified as Chetan Manoj Burade (24), a resident of Nandanvan.

Following his arrest, the recovered gold was seized and the accused was handed over to Nandanvan Police for further investigation and legal action.

Police are now questioning Burade to ascertain whether he was involved in other theft cases reported in the city. Further investigation is in progress.

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