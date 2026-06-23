Advertisement

Nagpur: Nandanvan Police have arrested a woman for stealing gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh from a jewellery shop in the city’s Nandanvan area by posing as a customer.

According to police, Rahul Ravindra Maske, a resident of Trimurti Nagar, runs a gold and silver jewellery outlet, Diksha Jewellers and Imitation, at Bhim Chowk in Hiwari Nagar. Suspicions arose when Maske noticed a shortage in the shop’s jewellery stock.

Gold Rate June 22 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,28,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

To verify the discrepancy, he reviewed CCTV footage recorded between June 1 and June 11. During the scrutiny, a woman was seen visiting the shop on multiple occasions. Police investigations revealed that she allegedly took advantage of moments when the shop owner and his father were distracted and stole gold ornaments on different visits.

The total value of the stolen jewellery is estimated at around Rs 2 lakh.

Advertisement

Based on Maske’s complaint, Nandanvan Police registered a case of theft and launched an investigation. Acting on technical and CCTV evidence, police arrested the accused, identified as 37-year-old Monali Pramod Kavadkar, a resident of Dighori.

Police are currently interrogating the accused and probing whether she was involved in similar thefts at other jewellery establishments in the city. Further investigation is underway.

🏆 BEST OF NAGPUR 2026

Which School Ranked #1?

Explore Rankings →

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY तालाब या प्लॉटिंग?उमरेड के गोपाला तालाब पर बड़ा सवाल साइबर फ्रॉड रैकेट का बड़ा खुलासा #cybercrime #fraud #crime #amravati #news #maharashtranews ज्वेलरी दुकान से 2 लाख के सोने के आभूषण चोरी, महिला गिरफ्तार... कामठी में पागल कुत्ते का आतंक #nagpurnews #kamthi #dogbiting #newsupdate ECMO saved a life of a 26year old | Dr Rajan Barokar...

×