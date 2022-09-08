Covid-19: All orphaned children received Maharashtra Government’s aid in Nagpur

Advertisement

79 children were orphaned while 2,580 lost one of their parents: CWD

Nagpur: All the children, who lost both their parents in the devastating novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) wave in Nagpur District, have received the State Government aid of Rs 5 lakh, informed District Child and Women Development Officer Aparna Kolhe to Nagpur Today.

Total 79 children have lost their parents due to the pandemic, out of which 52 had received the amount, while 62 of them had received an Orphan Certificate by February this year. 27 who were awaiting the Government aid, have also received it.

According to the data available at the District Child and Women Development (CWD) office since the dawn of the pandemic in March 2020, total 79 children were orphaned in the district while 2,580 lost one of their parents. All these 79 orphans have been credited with Rs 5 lakh government aid.

Back in October 2021, the State Government deposited Rs 5 lakh each in the bank accounts of 52 Covid orphans. Notably, the beneficiaries can withdraw the amount only after attaining the age of 21 years.

Former District Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, in the presence of former Collector R Vimala, had handed over the fixed deposit certificates to the beneficiaries at a programme back then.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, District Child and Women Development Officer Aparna Kolhe said after 79 children, we’ve recently received four more applications of children who had lost both parents to Covid-19. CWD has submitted the paperwork in this regard to the Government, their aid will be released soon.

Kolhe further said that she is empathic towards the people who have lost their loved ones. Under such traumatic circumstances, no one can get enough time to mourn. Thus, it is possible that some might have missed the chance to approach the District Child and Women Development office. So she has urged Nagpurians to approach them with their grievances.

– Shubham Nagdeve

