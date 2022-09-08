Video: Senior MSEB official caught accepting Rs 2,000 bribe in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have caught a senior MSEB official Prashant Bhajipale while accepting Rs 2,000 as bribe money, here, on Thursday.

Bhajipale, an Engineer with MSEB, had sought Rs 2,000 bribe from the complainant who then lodged a complaint with ACB.

After preliminary inputs, ACB laid trap and nabbed Bhajipale red-handed accepting Rs 2,000 bribe.

