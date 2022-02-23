27 orphaned children still awaiting Government aide in Nagpur

79 children were orphaned while 2,580 lost one of their parents: CWD

Nagpur: Government aide of ₹5 lakh is yet to reach 27 children who had lost their parents to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Total 79 children have lost their parents to pandemic, out of which 52 had received the amount, while 62 of them have even received Orphan Certificate; however, 27 are still awaiting the Government aide.

According to the data available at District Child and Women Development (CWD) office since the dawn of the pandemic in March 2020, total 79 children were orphaned in the district while 2,580 lost one of their parents. Out of 79 orphans, 52 have been credited with ₹5 lakh government aide.

Back in October 2021, the state government deposited ₹5 lakh each in the bank accounts of 52 Covid orphans. Notably, the beneficiaries can withdraw the amount only after attaining the age of 21 years.

District guardian minister Nitin Raut, in the presence of collector R Vimala, handed over the fixed deposit certificates to the beneficiaries at a programme back then. However, after that no beneficiaries had received any aide.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, District Child and Women Development Officer Aparna Kolhe said that she is empathic towards the people who have lost their loved ones. Under such traumatic circumstances, no one can get enough time to mourn. Thus, it is possible that some might have missed the chance to approach District Child and Women Development office. So she has urged Nagpurians to approach them with their grievances.

– Shubham Nagdeve