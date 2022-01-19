Child Pornography: Nagpur Cyber Police register six fresh cases

Nagpur: In a significant action against miscreants circulating Child Pornography, the Nagpur Cyber Police have registered six offences across five police stations. While two cases were registered at Sadar Police Station, one case each was registered with Wadi, Mankapur, Yashodhara Nagar and Ajni Police.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Chetna Tidke said that following the tiplines reports Nagpur Cyber Police swung into action and after verification cops have registered six cases with six different police stations under Sections 15 (1) (2) (3) of POCSO Act and Section 67 (B) of the IT Act. Though, no arrest has been made so far. Further investigations are on, the DCP mentioned.

Notably, not even uploading of the child pornographic content, even possession of such visuals is an offence. Hence, cops have requested citizens to not circulate such materials on social media platforms and if found anything suspicious, approach Nagpur Police in this connection.

Cyber Police conducted the action under the supervision of Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Phulari.












